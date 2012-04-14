LONDON, April 14 Manchester City fans were left
wondering what might have been as former talisman Carlos Tevez
scored a hat-trick in a masterful display alongside Sergio
Aguero to inspire his side to a 6-1 thrashing of Norwich City on
Saturday.
The Argentine, whose goals last season helped City qualify
for the Champions League, has been an outcast for most of the
club's assault on the Premier League title after his falling out
with manager Roberto Mancini, but his return to the starting
line-up has sparked a late surge for the summit.
Tevez scored once in the 4-0 victory over West Bromwich
Albion in midweek, his first start since September, and was
unplayable on Saturday with a performance of rare quality.
His link-up play with Aguero, including a classy back heel
to allow his compatriot to thunder in City's second goal, had
the fans drooling and Mancini, despite his cool reaction in the
technical area and his subdued post-match demeanour, must be
ruing not being able to call on Tevez over the past months.
The only blot on Tevez's day was a yellow card for diving
when the score was 0-0, although television replays suggested he
should have earned a penalty.
City's lack of goals, particularly on the road where they
had managed just two wins from their previous eight trips before
Saturday, had allowed Manchester United to overhaul them at the
top and take a grip on the title race.
However, an eight-point deficit has been reduced to two in
the space of a few days and should United fail to beat Aston
Villa on Sunday the outcome of the title battle will once again
be in City's hands, particularly as their goal difference is
eight better than that of their rivals.
'SCORED MORE'
"Carlos has improved a lot from the last two weeks,"
Mancini, who earlier this season said Tevez would never play for
the club again after he refused to warm-up while a substitute
against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, told Sky Sports.
"He played 60 minutes against West Brom and 80 minutes today
and now he's better. We did well this season also without Carlos
for five months but I'm sure if we had Carlos with Aguero and
Mario (Balotelli) we would have scored more goals."
Despite breathing down the necks of leaders United, Mancini
played down City's chances of stealing top spot from United in
the four games that remain.
"We will just continue to score and win if possible,"
Mancini said. Asked if the title race was back on, he replied
"finished", although should United slip up again before the two
sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 30 the form of Tevez
and Aguero could prove the deciding factor.
Tevez's return, which began as a late substitute in the 2-1
victory over Chelsea last month, has also restored his
relationship with the City fans who serenaded him on Saturday.
He was much criticised after going AWOL during the season,
caught on camera playing golf back in Argentina as his City team
mates toiled for the title.
However, it was all smiles on Saturday as Tevez rolled up
his sleeves to produce the kind of dynamic performance that made
him the darling of the home support after his controversial
switch from Manchester United.
His first goal was a wickedly swerving piledriver after 18
minutes, his second on 73 was an instinctive poacher's header
and his third, celebrated with a golf swing, demonstrated his
quick thinking as he seized on an error.
