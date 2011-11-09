LONDON Nov 9 Manchester City striker Carlos
Tevez could be in more trouble after he missed training without
permission on Wednesday in order to return to Argentina.
Following a scheduled day off, Tevez was expected at his
Premier league club's Carrington training ground on Wednesday,
but failed to appear, according to a source close to City.
"He has gone to visit his family," Tevez's PR advisor Paul
McCarthy told Reuters.
The Argentine was charged with misconduct after refusing to
warm up as a substitute in a Champions League match against
Bayern Munich in September.
He was fined four weeks' wages which was later halved
following an intervention by the Professional Footballers
Association (PFA).
"He has accepted the fine, we felt it was time to draw a
line under the situation and move on," McCarthy said.
"Carlos has always admitted he failed to resume warming up,
not that he failed to enter the field of play and that was
underlined by the PFA's judgement."
Mancini said last week that the Argentina international need
only say sorry if he wanted to play for City again.
But Tevez, who asked for a move in the last transfer window
because he was unhappy in Manchester and wanted to be closer to
his family, is likely to be sold in January.
The forward was not selected for the Argentina squad for
their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Colombia on
Friday and next Tuesday respectively.
(Additional reporting by Mike Collett and Tim Hart; editing by
Ken Ferris)