* Tevez guilty of gross misconduct, club source says
* City chairman says contract will be enforced if no buyer
found
* Media say fall-out will cost Tevez over 9 million pounds
(Adds details)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 24 Manchester
City striker Carlos Tevez has been found guilty of gross
misconduct and fined six weeks' wages after flying home to
Argentina without permission, a club source told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, who has not played since refusing to warm
up during a Champions League match in September, has angered the
Premier League club with his prolonged absence since November
and is looking to leave in this January transfer window.
"In response to speculation, the club confirms that Carlos
Tevez was found guilty by a disciplinary hearing on 21 December
of gross misconduct for serious breaches of contract and was
fined six weeks' wages," the source said.
"Carlos elected to appeal the finding, which was dismissed
by an appeal panel made up of club directors. He has until 30th
January to make a final appeal to the Premier League."
The source gave no financial details of the fine but local
media have reported that Tevez is paid some 200,000 pounds
($311,700) a week and that his fall-out with City will cost him
more than nine million pounds in fines and lost earnings and
bonuses.
The striker forfeited the right to a six-million-pound
loyalty bonus after handing in a transfer request last season,
while local media reported he had not been paid since November
and he was also fined two weeks' wages in September.
Tevez has been linked with a move away from City, with
interest from AC Milan, Inter Milan and Paris St Germain, but
City have made it clear they will not accept any cut-price
offers or loan deals.
Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak issued a strongly worded
statement to Abu Dhabi's The National newspaper, saying the club
would hold Tevez to his contract if no suitable buyer was found
this month.
CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS
He confirmed there had been talks with Inter and PSG, while
also issuing a warning to AC Milan over their "misplaced sense
of confidence" about a move.
"Carlos remains a player with contractual obligations to
Manchester City for the next two-and-a-half seasons. Unless we
receive an offer that we deem appropriate the terms of his
contract will be enforced," he said.
"Inter Milan and Paris St Germain approached discussions
with us in good faith and it is always a positive experience to
deal with people with a professional approach.
"As things stand, AC Milan isn't an option for Carlos
Tevez. (Milan chief executive) Mr. (Adriano) Galliani and his
advisors have developed a misplaced sense of confidence from
their premature discussions with Carlos and his advisors," he
added.
"If they want to be a consideration in this transfer window
they would do better to stop congratulating one another and
begin to look at how they would meet our terms."
Almost four months since City manager Roberto Mancini
declared Tevez "finished" at the club after his conduct during
the defeat at Bayern Munich, the striker's future is still no
clearer with the transfer window closing in a week's time.
The latest disciplinary action comes after Tevez was fined
two weeks' wages and suspended by the club during an internal
investigation straight after the September incident.
After the original investigation, Mancini offered him an
olive branch if he apologised but instead Tevez, who was signed
by City from Manchester United for 25 million pounds in July
2009, missed training and flew to Argentina.
City have coped well without Tevez, who was the league's
joint top scorer last season and the former club captain, and
have established a three-point lead over champions United at the
top of the Premier League table.
($1 = 0.6416 British pounds)
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)