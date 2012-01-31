LONDON Jan 31 Carlos Tevez, on a
self-imposed exile in his native Argentina, has appealed to the
Premier League against the six-week fine imposed on him by
Manchester City after he returned home without permission in
November.
The Premier League leaders imposed the punishment on the
27-year-old forward after finding him guilty of gross misconduct
on Dec. 22.
A media consultant working for Tevez confirmed to Reuters the
appeal had been lodged. It should be heard by the Premier League
some time in February.
Tevez has been in dispute with the club since failing to
heed coach Roberto Mancini's instructions to warm up and come on
as a substitute during a Champions League match with Bayern
Munich in September. Tevez has not played since.
British media widely reported last week that so far Tevez
has lost around 9.0 million pounds ($14.11 million) in wages and
bonuses. He has appealed against the punishment once, but that
appeal was dismissed on Jan.7 after an internal club hearing.
With the January transfer window closing later on Tuesday,
it appears likely that Tevez will remain a City player, in name
at least until the end of the season, meaning the impasse
between the club and Tevez will continue for several more months
until the end of the season.
($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett)