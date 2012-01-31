LONDON Jan 31 Carlos Tevez, on a self-imposed exile in his native Argentina, has appealed to the Premier League against the six-week fine imposed on him by Manchester City after he returned home without permission in November.

The Premier League leaders imposed the punishment on the 27-year-old forward after finding him guilty of gross misconduct on Dec. 22.

A media consultant working for Tevez confirmed to Reuters the appeal had been lodged. It should be heard by the Premier League some time in February.

Tevez has been in dispute with the club since failing to heed coach Roberto Mancini's instructions to warm up and come on as a substitute during a Champions League match with Bayern Munich in September. Tevez has not played since.

British media widely reported last week that so far Tevez has lost around 9.0 million pounds ($14.11 million) in wages and bonuses. He has appealed against the punishment once, but that appeal was dismissed on Jan.7 after an internal club hearing.

With the January transfer window closing later on Tuesday, it appears likely that Tevez will remain a City player, in name at least until the end of the season, meaning the impasse between the club and Tevez will continue for several more months until the end of the season.

($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett)