LONDON Feb 13 Carlos Tevez is due back in
England on Tuesday and could be playing for Manchester City in
the "next two to three weeks" following a thawing in relations
between the Argentina striker and the club, an advisor to his
representative said on Monday.
Tevez, 28, has not played for City since his refusal to
follow the instructions of coach Roberto Mancini and warm up
during the Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich in
September.
His last appearance was in a League Cup win over Birmingham
City on Sept. 21 and that looked like being the last time he
ever played for City after Mancini said he was "finished" at the
club.
Tevez has been back in Argentina on unauthorised leave since
November, but Paul McCarthy, an advisor to Tevez's
representative Kia Joorabchian, told Reuters the player was
returning to England.
"He is due back in England on Tuesday and hopefully will
start training this week. He has not just been playing golf in
Argentina he has done a lot of fitness work too but is probably
still two or three weeks away from being match-fit," McCarthy
said.
"Roberto Mancini has more than opened the door for him and
now it's a case of getting his fitness back.
"There have been a lot of very productive, sensible
discussions over the last 10 days or so and a thawing in
relations on both sides.
"He needs to be back and he needs to be pulling on the
Manchester City shirt again and doing what he does best, which
is scoring goals and helping the team. He could be vital for
City over the last nine or 10 games of the season."
Apart from a couple of occasions when United have topped
the table because they have played before City during the
weekend, Mancini's men have led the standings since mid-October.
Although they have stuttered slightly in recent weeks,
losing three of their last 11 league matches, the 1-0 win at
Aston Villa on Sunday kept City two points clear of United with
13 matches to play.
Tevez was City's top league scorer in the 2009-10 season
with 23 goals and again last season with 20 goals, but failed to
score in the five appearances he made in all competitions before
the Munich fallout.
His unauthorised absence in Argentina has cost him millions
in lost wages and he has been fined six weeks' wages for gross
misconduct over his disappearance home without permission.
He was also eager for a move away from City in the January
transfer window but possible moves to AC Milan, Inter Milan and
Paris St Germain all failed to materialise.
Mancini strongly hinted on Sunday that Tevez could still
play a role for City.
"Everyone knows Carlos is a top player. If he was here and
playing it would be better, because Carlos can change games,"
Mancini said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)