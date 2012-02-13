* Striker says if Man City are sincere he will return
* Argentine due back in Manchester on Tuesday
(Writes through with details, quotes)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, Feb 13 Manchester City's rebel
striker Carlos Tevez left Argentina for England on Monday taking
manager Roberto Mancini's olive branch with one hand and hurling
an accusation he was treated "like a dog" with the other.
The 28-year-old is heading back to the Premier League club
that he has not played for since September after defying Italian
Mancini's instruction to warm up during the Champions League
defeat at Bayern Munich.
Speaking for the first time since returning to his homeland
without City's permission in November, Tevez gave his version of
what happened in Germany.
He said Mancini had been arguing with striker Edin Dzeko who
had just been substituted when the manager approached Tevez.
"He saw me on the bench and as he was angry, he sent me
again like a dog to warm up. Because he said it to me in a bad
tone I refused," Tevez said in an interview with Fox Sports
broadcast on Monday.
Mancini said at the time Tevez was "finished" at the league
leaders but has since hinted the striker could still play a part
in their pursuit of a first league title since 1968.
Tevez said on Monday he would gladly play for the club again
if Mancini was serious about having him back, and was aware he
would have to pull out all the stops to win over fans who have
burned shirts with his name on in anger at his behaviour.
"If I was wrong, I say sorry. I sincerely believe I did not
make a mistake," the former City captain added.
"If it's true (Mancini would welcome me back), of course I
like that, if it's (meant) for the media, no."
He has pledged to give his all to the club he won the FA Cup
with last term but will have raised some eyebrows with criticism
of his manager's decision to go public with the saga.
"There the coach made a mistake," Tevez said. "The situation
in Bayern could have been kept hidden, managed differently.
(Mancini) could have left me out and later said 'Carlos is not
well'.
"There are fights but you don't have to air them. We argued
many times in the dressing room and on those occasions he didn't
say he didn't want me (to play again).
"I had a good relationship with him and I believe he's a
winner, he doesn't like to lose, and I'm also like that."
TOP PLAYER
Tevez has been the subject of disciplinary action by the
club, over both his refusal to warm up and his subsequent
unauthorised departure to his homeland, but relations have
thawed and Mancini has suggested he could play again.
"Everyone knows Carlos is a top player," the manager said on
Sunday. "If he was here and playing it would be better because
Carlos can change games."
With City's early season free-scoring ways slowing down of
late, the return of a fit and hungry Tevez -- whose talent,
goals and work rate once made him a fan favourite -- could come
at just the right time.
An adviser to Tevez's representative Kia Joorabchian, Paul
McCarthy, told Reuters the striker was returning to England and
could be playing for City in the next two to three weeks.
"He is due back in England on Tuesday and hopefully will
start training this week," McCarthy said.
"He has not just been playing golf in Argentina, he has done
a lot of fitness work too but is probably still two or three
weeks away from being match-fit.
"He needs to be back and he needs to be pulling on the
Manchester City shirt again and doing what he does best, which
is scoring goals and helping the team. He could be vital for
City over the last nine or 10 games of the season."
If he were to pull on a sky blue shirt once again, Tevez
said he would have to be "brilliant" to get fans back on side.
"It's my decision to go back and set myself this challenge:
I want to win over the fans again," he said.
"They turned against me after what happened and, for me,
they were badly informed. They were told I didn't want to play,
so their anger is logical.
"It hurt me because I gave this club a lot to finish up
going out by the back door. What I love most is to play football
and I'm returning for a personal reason," added Tevez, who had
sought a move away from the club in the January transfer window.
Apart from a couple of occasions when Manchester United have
topped the table because they have played before City during the
weekend, Mancini's men have led the standings since mid-October
and are now two points clear of the champions.
(Additional reporting by Mike Collett in London and Rex Gowar
in Buenos Aires; Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)