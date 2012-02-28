Feb 28 Carlos Tevez made a low-key return to action for Manchester City when he completed 45 minutes of a reserve match against Preston North End at the Premier League club's Carrington training ground on Tuesday.

The Argentine striker had not played for City since falling out with the club following his refusal to warm up during the Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in September.

He returned to Argentina without permission and spent three months in his homeland before coming back to England two weeks ago and apologising for his behaviour.

"Carlos saw plenty of action without getting a goal chance in his first 45 minutes back," City said on their Twitter feed.

Tevez was watched by fellow City striker and compatriot Sergio Aguero. Preston won the match 3-1. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)