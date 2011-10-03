MANCHESTER, England Oct 3 Carlos Tevez was
meeting Manchester City officials on Monday as the inquiry into
his actions during last week's Champions League match at Bayern
Munich, takes a significant step forward, a source close to the
player confirmed to Reuters.
Manager Roberto Mancini said after Tuesday's game, which
ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern, that Tevez had refused to go on
as a substitute and that as far as he was concerned the
Argentine's career at Manchester City "was finished".
The striker denied the allegations but was suspended by the
club for two weeks while an internal investigation is being
carried out.
Reuters sources close to Tevez confirmed the meeting was
taking place on Monday at a private location.
Tevez took no part in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win at
Blackburn Rovers, but sought to placate City fans last week --
already angered by his open desire to leave the club which he
has expressed over the past year.
"There was some confusion on the bench and I believe my
position may have been misunderstood," he said in a statement
last week.
"I would like to apologise to all Manchester City fans, with
whom I have always had a strong relationship, for any
misunderstanding that occurred in Munich."
