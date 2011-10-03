MANCHESTER, England Oct 3 Carlos Tevez was meeting Manchester City officials on Monday as the inquiry into his actions during last week's Champions League match at Bayern Munich, takes a significant step forward, a source close to the player confirmed to Reuters.

Manager Roberto Mancini said after Tuesday's game, which ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern, that Tevez had refused to go on as a substitute and that as far as he was concerned the Argentine's career at Manchester City "was finished".

The striker denied the allegations but was suspended by the club for two weeks while an internal investigation is being carried out.

Reuters sources close to Tevez confirmed the meeting was taking place on Monday at a private location.

Tevez took no part in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win at Blackburn Rovers, but sought to placate City fans last week -- already angered by his open desire to leave the club which he has expressed over the past year.

"There was some confusion on the bench and I believe my position may have been misunderstood," he said in a statement last week.

"I would like to apologise to all Manchester City fans, with whom I have always had a strong relationship, for any misunderstanding that occurred in Munich." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)