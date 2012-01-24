MANCHESTER, England Jan 24 Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has been found guilty of gross misconduct and fined six weeks' wages after flying home to Argentina without the club's permission, a club source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has not played since refusing to warm up during a Champions League match in September, has angered the Premier League club with his prolonged absence in Argentina since November and is looking to leave in this January transfer window. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon)