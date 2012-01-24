MANCHESTER, England Jan 24 Manchester
City striker Carlos Tevez has been found guilty of gross
misconduct and fined six weeks' wages after flying home to
Argentina without the club's permission, a club source told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, who has not played since refusing to warm
up during a Champions League match in September, has angered the
Premier League club with his prolonged absence in Argentina
since November and is looking to leave in this January transfer
window.
