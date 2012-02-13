(Adds more quotes)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Manchester City's
rebel striker Carlos Tevez says if manager Roberto Mancini is
sincere about having him back in his squad he will gladly play
again for the Premier League club.
"If I was wrong, I say sorry. I sincerely believe I did not
make a mistake," the Argentine international said in an
interview broadcast on Monday.
"If it's true (Mancini would welcome me back), of course I
like that, if it's (meant) for the media, no," he told Fox
Sports.
Tevez has not played for City since his refusal to follow
the instructions of Mancini and warm up during the Champions
League defeat by Bayern Munich in September.
"I'm prepared to go back and put on the City shirt. I'm
going to train, to give my all and be available (for
selection)," he said in his first interview since his
unauthorised return to Argentina in November after being banned
by the club.
"I can imagine myself going on to the field and I'm going to
have to be brilliant (to win over the critics). It's not going
to be easy for me nor the fans."
The 28-year-old said Mancini could have dealt with him
behind closed doors but instead aired the problem that existed
between the two men.
"There the coach made a mistake," Tevez said.
"We have had arguments before, we almost came to blows last
season (but) he's a winner and so am I."
(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)