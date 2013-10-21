UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 7 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 6 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 5 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 4 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Oscar (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 3 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Robert Brady (Hull City) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.