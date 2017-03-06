Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Joshua King (Bournemouth) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.