Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
2 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)
1 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Antonio Luna (Aston Villa)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Oscar (Chelsea)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Seamus Coleman (Everton)
Pajtim Kasami (Fulham)
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Norwich City)
Steven Whittaker (Norwich City)
Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City)
Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
Joe Cole (West Ham United)
Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)