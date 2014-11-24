UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke, United, Lyon and Ajax into Europa League last eight
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 12 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 8 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 7 Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 5 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 4 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) Steven Naismith (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Mohamed Diame (Hull City)
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
ZURICH, March 16 Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 16, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - Anderlecht 0-1. Anderlecht win 2-0 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy)