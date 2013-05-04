May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
25 Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
20 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
18 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
17 Michu (Swansea City)
15 Demba Ba (Chelsea)
14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion)
13 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Marouane Fellaini (Everton)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Carlos Tevez (Manchester City)
Adam Le Fondre (Reading)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
10 Juan Mata (Chelsea)