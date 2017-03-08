Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Joshua King (Bournemouth) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.