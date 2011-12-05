UPDATE 1-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ruthless Chelsea overpower Arsenal to stretch lead
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 5 English Premier League top scorers on Monday
14 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 10 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 7 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
