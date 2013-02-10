Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 17 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 15 Michu (Swansea City) 14 Demba Ba (Chelsea) 13 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 11 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 10 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.