BRIEF-Twitter partners with Sky to live stream transfer news coverage
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 2 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) 1 Calum Chambers (Arsenal) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Adam Smith (Bournemouth) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Ross Barkley (Everton) Adama Diomande (Hull City) Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) Nathan Redmond (Southampton) Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) Etienne Capoue (Watford) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) James Collins (West Ham United)
Jan 30 Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON, Jan 30 Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.