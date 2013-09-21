Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 4 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 3 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 2 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) Oscar (Chelsea) Leighton Baines (Everton) Robert Brady (Hull City) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.