Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 13 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Michu (Swansea City) 11 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 10 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 7 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 6 Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.