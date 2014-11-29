UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 12 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 8 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 7 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 5 Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 4 Danny Ings (Burnley) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Steven Naismith (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Mohamed Diame (Hull City)
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
March 21 Two home wins in a row lifted Bournemouth clear of the relegation zone and Swansea City manager Paul Clement has urged his squad to follow suit as they prepare for back to back home games against Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur.
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.