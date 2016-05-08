May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
25 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
24 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
15 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
12 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
11 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
10 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Sadio Mane (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
9 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)