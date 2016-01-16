Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 7 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.