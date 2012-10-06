WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Hat-tricks for United's Ibrahimovic, Roma's Dzeko
* Fiorentina edge Gladbach 1-0 in Germany (Recasts after later games)
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 6 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 5 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Michu (Swansea City) 4 Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 3 Gervinho (Arsenal) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Athletic Club 3 Georgios Merkis 38og, Aritz Aduriz 61, Inaki Williams 72 APOEL Nicosia 2 Georgos Efrem 36, Giannis Gianniotas 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,690 - - - Legia Warsaw 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 16, first leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Athletic Club (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)