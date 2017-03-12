March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Minnesota United FC 1 Atlanta United FC 6
New York City FC 4 DC United 0
Saturday, March 11
Houston Dynamo 3 Columbus Crew 1
Montreal Impact 2 Seattle Sounders 2
San Jose Earthquakes 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 0
Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0
New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Philadelphia Union 2 Toronto FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2 Chicago Fire 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 1 7 3 3
4 New York City FC 2 1 0 1 4 1 3
5 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Toronto FC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
7 Philadelphia Union 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
8 Montreal Impact 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
9 Columbus Crew 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
10 DC United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1
11 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Western Conference
1 Houston Dynamo 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
2 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
3 FC Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
5 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
6 Sporting Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
7 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
9 Real Salt Lake 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Minnesota United FC 2 0 0 2 2 11 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2300)