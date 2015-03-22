Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 15 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) 13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 12 Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) David Silva (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) 10 Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 9 Danny Ings (Burnley) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur)
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.