Soccer-Injured Pogba ruled out of Manchester United's trip to Boro
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 22 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) 7 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 6 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United have lots of enemies, manager Jose Mourinho said after they scraped past Russian side Rostov to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.