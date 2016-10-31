Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league match on Monday 8 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 7 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 James McArthur (Crystal Palace) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) James Milner (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Joe Allen (Stoke City) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.