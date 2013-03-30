UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 22 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 19 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 17 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Michu (Swansea City) 15 Demba Ba (Chelsea) 14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 13 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 11 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic) 9 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.