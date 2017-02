- Aug 15 Top scorers from the English Premier League on Monday 2 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 1 Mauro Formica (Blackburn Rovers) Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers) Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Fabrice Muamba (Bolton Wanderers) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Wesley Hoolahan (Norwich City) Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Ben Watson (Wigan Athletic) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Stephen Ward (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories