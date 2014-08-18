Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
2 Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion)
1 Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa)
Scott Arfield (Burnley)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea)
Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea)
Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace)
Aiden McGeady (Everton)
Steven Naismith (Everton)
James Chester (Hull City)
Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City)
Chris Wood (Leicester City)
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool)
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
David Silva (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton)
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland)
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland)
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)