UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 16 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 15 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 13 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) Michu (Swansea City) 10 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 7 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto