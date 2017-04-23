UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southampton sack manager Puel after poor finish
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.