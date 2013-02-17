Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 18 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 15 Michu (Swansea City) 14 Demba Ba (Chelsea) 13 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 11 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 10 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 9 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 8 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.