Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 3 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) 2 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) 1 Antonio Luna (Aston Villa) Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) Ross Barkley (Everton) Seamus Coleman (Everton) Darren Bent (Fulham) Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) Robert Brady (Hull City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Norwich City) Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) Jose Fonte (Southampton) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Charlie Adam (Stoke City) Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.