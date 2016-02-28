Soccer-Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 10 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 7 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Shane Long (Southampton) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
JAKARTA, April 12 A handful of marquee names and a heavy dose of optimism greet the return of professional soccer in Indonesia this weekend as the domestic league restarts after a two-year hiatus.