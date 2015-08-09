Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 2 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 1 Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) Oscar (Chelsea) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) Ross Barkley (Everton) Arouna Kone (Everton) Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Shane Long (Southampton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) Miguel Layun (Watford) Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United) Mauro Zarate (West Ham United)
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.