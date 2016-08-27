Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 3 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 2 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Nolito (Manchester City) Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.