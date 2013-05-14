May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday
25 Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
20 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
19 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
18 Michu (Swansea City)
15 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Demba Ba (Chelsea)
14 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion)
12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal)
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
Marouane Fellaini (Everton)
Carlos Tevez (Manchester City)
Adam Le Fondre (Reading)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
10 Juan Mata (Chelsea)