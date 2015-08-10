Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
2 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
1 Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa)
Oscar (Chelsea)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
Miguel Layun (Watford)
Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United)
Mauro Zarate (West Ham United)