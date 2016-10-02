Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 6 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 5 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) James Milner (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Etienne Capoue (Watford) 3 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Troy Deeney (Watford) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)