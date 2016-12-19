Soccer-Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 13 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 7 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.
Jan 24 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has said.