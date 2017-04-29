Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 29 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Andre Gray (Burnley) Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)