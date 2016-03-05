March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
17 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
15 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)