Soccer-Cresswell backs Bilic to revive West Ham's fortunes
March 28 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 4 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 3 Steven Naismith (Everton) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Russell Martin (Norwich City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 2 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) Ross Barkley (Everton) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Dusan Tadic (Southampton) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United) Mark Noble (West Ham United) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United)
March 28 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.
March 28 Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get the credit he deserves and would be recognised as one of the Premier League's best players if the club were higher up the table, manager Paul Clement has said.