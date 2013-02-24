UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 18 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 15 Michu (Swansea City) 14 Demba Ba (Chelsea) 13 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 11 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) 10 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) 8 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.