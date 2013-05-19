May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
26 Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
21 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
19 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
18 Michu (Swansea City)
17 Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion)
15 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Demba Ba (Chelsea)
Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
14 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Adam Le Fondre (Reading)
11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal)
Juan Mata (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
Marouane Fellaini (Everton)
Carlos Tevez (Manchester City)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)