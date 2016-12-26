Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 13 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)