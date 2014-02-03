Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 12 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 11 Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) 7 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Adam Lallana (Southampton) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Charlie Adam (Stoke City) Adam Johnson (Sunderland) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 6 Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United)
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.